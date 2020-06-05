TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music From Barq, Skinner, Indian Queens, Sive feat. Dowry, Trophy Wife & Seba Safe

The Last Mixed Tape picks out its favorite tracks from the past week in Irish music.

The Last Mixed Tape adds to its Irish Mixed-Tape on Spotify with new music by Barq, Skinner, Indian Queens, Sive feat. Dowry, Trophy Wife & Seba Safe.

Barq – Dive

The third in BARQ’s recent run-in sonically hefty new singles, ‘Dive’ play against a shuddered beat where the band build on the highly-stylized production with layered harmonies and cutting guitar parts.

Skinner – Dislocation

Raw, bare-bone new track from Skinner, the sharped-cornered, dynamic twisting and building intensity of ‘Dislocation’ make for the songwriters most striking single to date.

Indian Queens – Wanderlust

A centrepiece in Indian Queens stellar debut record God Is A Woman, the serene waves of a lush textural dream-pop that comprise ‘Wanderlust’ make for a fully immersive listen from start to finish.

Sive feat. Dowry – Storybook Moon

Sive and Dowry collaborate on the simply beautiful ‘Storybook Moon’. With its handcrafted sound, deftly woven strings, and captivating vocal, Sive’s latest offering is a long-lasting one.

Trophy Wife – On The Phone

An ambitious and intricate indie-pop track, Trophy Wife’s ‘On The Phone’ jangles and shimmers with a sound that swings for the fences resulting in a song filled to the brim with hooks. A song that begs to be put on repeat.

Seba Safe – Drip

An expansive track, Seba Safe’s ‘Drip’ has a full-bodied sound that fills the spectrum in its three-minute running time as the epic drum beat, softly convey vocals and striking depth of field create a captivating soundscape.

Follow TLMT’s Monthly Irish Mixed-Tape – here. For more playlists, and mixed-tapes like this one, follow the Last Mixed Tape on Spotify.