TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music From Milk, R.S.A.G, Day_S, Fears, Sinead White, Denise Chaila, Paddy Hanna, Sounds Of System Breakdown, Lauran Beth, & Bantum

The Last Mixed Tape adds to its Irish Mixed-Tape on Spotify with new music by Milk, R.S.A.G, Day_S, Fears, Sinead White, Denise Chaila, Paddy Hanna, Sounds Of System Breakdown, Lauran Beth, & Bantum.
Milk’s ‘Always On Time’ finds the band creating a hazy harmony-filled indie sound via a track that carries with it a sonic weight and depth that makes for the group’s best record to date.
The centrepiece of R.S.A.G’s brand new album Chroma (read TLMT’s full review – here), the unrelenting rhythm, forward motion and dynamic peaks and troughs of ‘The Jungle’ encapsulates the myriad sound of its parent album.
Atmospherically charged, Fears ‘two_’ weaves layered sounds around a stark production creating a mood and tone that mirrors the introspection of the lyrics and themes explored.
Day_S – F*#king With My Friends
Day_S returns with the lush sound of ‘F*#king With My Friends’. Set to a spacious beat where each pulse, rising synth and a dynamic twist of guitar makes a statement, Day_S latest offering centres around a powerhouse vocal.
Sinead White – The World Stops Spinning
Sinead White marks her return with the sonic sea change of ‘The World Stops Spinning’. Far removed from her early work, the track is a work of bare-boned atmospherics, a mood-driven production and haunting vocals.
Few sounds will have the same vibrancy as Denise Chaila’s ‘Chaila’. Brought to the fore by a vivid and enthralling vocal performance, lyrical sharpness and a radiant beat, ‘Chaila’ is one of the most joyfully unique tracks of 2020.
Paddy Hanna makes his comeback with the sonically contorting ‘Cannibals’. Taken from his forthcoming album The Hill, this brooding, off-kilter and manic track is an intriguing glimpse of what’s to come.
Sounds Of System Breakdown – Connect With Me
‘Connect With Me’ finds Sounds Of Sysmte Breakdown returning with a driving electronic song that moves forward with a solid persistent beat, growling vocal and expansive production.
A pulsating release from Lauran Beth, ’11 Years’ is an ambitious slice of indie-pop filled with long-lasting hooks, intricate lyricism and a jangled shimmered sound.
As sonically rich and layered as we come to expect from Bantum, ‘Tower’ shudders with a beat that create a moving backdrop to the rhymic pops and clicks that populate the foreground of music, adding a sense of depth to the track overall.
