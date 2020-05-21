“I’ve changed. A lot has happened so I’m excited to see where I can take it with my head more screwed on and a new perspective on things” Blooms talks to TLMT about her new single ‘Bare Bones’

Blooms talks to TLMT about her comeback single 'Bare Bones'

Blooms recently took the time to talk to the Last Mixed Tape about her brand new single ‘Bare Bones’, what’s influencing her music and returning to the music scene.

What’s the last song you listened to on Spotify?

Fortune by Laura Marling, it’s perfect.

What’s the last record you bought?

I moved back to Ireland recently so my record player and most of my shit is still in boxes so I haven’t bought anything for awhile. The last was Travis Scott – Astroworld. My next purchase is probably going to be Orlando Weeks new one. The artwork is so stunning.

What is influencing your music right now?

Memories and empty spaces now that I’m back in the middle of nowhere but also fears and family and love, always love.

Tell us about how your new single Bare Bones. How was it written and recorded?

It was written with one of my closest friends about 4 years ago in his house in Cork. It was originally a slow acoustic track that we intended to use for a collaboration that never happened. I liked it though, it had something so I held onto it and brought it to Sim, my long time Blooms bandmate & producer. We had a few sessions in his studio in London. He gave it some life and we sort of sat with it for a couple of years coming back to it every now and then. I had a child in that time and so music took a back seat. We revisited it last year and had it mixed by Isabel Gracefield. It finally felt finished and ready for the world.

It’s almost three years since your last single. Are you excited about releasing new music?

I am excited but I’m nervous. Music has changed quite a bit since I last put stuff out. I’ve changed. A lot has happened so I’m excited to see where I can take it with my head more screwed on and a new perspective on things.

‘Bare Bones‘ by Blooms is out now.