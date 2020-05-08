TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music From The Murder Capital, Fontaines D.C, Cool Girl, Joshua Burnside, Sisterix, State Lights, the Academic, 1000 Beasts feat. Lenii, Participant, ROE, & Waiting Space

The Last Mixed Tape picks out its favorite tracks from the past week in Irish music.

The Last Mixed Tape adds to its Irish Mixed-Tape on Spotify with new music by The Murder Capital, Fontaines D.C, Cool Girl, Joshua Burnside, Sisterix, State Lights, the Academic, the Winter Passing, 1000 Beasts feat. Lenii, Participant, ROE, & Waiting Space.

Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death

Fontaines D.C. reaffirms their status as one of the essential bands on the scene with the unrelenting sound of ‘A Hero’s Death’. The title track from the group’s forthcoming sophomore record, the single is set against a solid backbone and an uncompromising vocal.

Cool Girl – House Arrest

An expansive slice of alt. electro-pop, Cool Girl’s debut offering ‘House Arrest’ blends a myriad of harsh and inviting textures into a working, progressive soundscape.

The Murder Capital – Cellophane (live)

Taken from the Murder Capital’s new Live From BBC Maida Vale E.P, this darkened reimagining of FKA Twigs ‘Cellophane’ takes shape via a deep, full-bodied vocal performance and a captivatingly atmospheric backdrop with a twist.

Joshua Burnside – Whiskey Whiskey

Joshua Burnside returns with the inviting and layered indie-folk sound of ‘Whiskey Whiskey’. Set against a handmade, intimate feel, Burnside’s latest offering is engrossing as ever.

1000 Beasts feat. Lenii – WaistCoats

Set against a production that melts away with layered electronic textures, 1000 Beasts and Lenii collaborate on an instantly captivating and sonically lush new single ‘WaistCoasts’.

Sisterix – Asking For Trouble

Sisterix ‘Asking For Trouble’ is an enthralling and defiant new single from the duo that merges an immediate alt-rock sound with a powerfully pointed performance fueled by the song’s themes, making for an impactful release from the Dublin band.

State Lights – Don’t Make Plays On My Heart

With its lush production, ambitious songwriting and soaring central sound, State Light’s far-reaching new single ‘Don’t Make Plays On My Heart’ is a track presented in widescreen and a huge step forward for the band.

Waiting Space – Cocoon

A gentle and subtle new track from Waiting Space. ‘Cocoon’ is a sprawling ambient instrumental cast against a strong depth of field and moving sonic foreground.

The Academic – Anything Could Happen

A bouncing and vibrant new single from the Academic, ‘Anything Could Happen’ is a summery, hook-filled return from the band brought to the fore with big choruses and large-scale indie-pop production.

The Winter Passing – Resist

‘Resist’ is a full-scale new offering from the Winter Passing and first glimpse into their upcoming album New Ways Of Living. With a sound that fills the spectrum and a vivid alt-rock sound, the single is powerfully impact new offering from the group.

Participant – Oh no, Give Up

‘Oh no, Give up’ finds Participant delivering a delicate indie-folk track set against a fragile production that draws the listener further into this deep and serene offering.

ROE – Room To Breathe

Roe’s ‘Room To Breathe’ is a strikingly emotive track from the rising songwriter. Melding a slowly soaring and falling musical bedrock, Roe’s central lyricism and delivery makes for a truly compelling return and the artist’s best work so far.

Follow TLMT’s Monthly Irish Mixed-Tape – here. For more playlists, and mixed-tapes like this one, follow the Last Mixed Tape on Spotify.