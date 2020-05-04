Q&A | Hinds talks to TLMT about ‘The Prettiest Thing’, Touring and Influences

Hinds talk to the Last Mixed Tape about their new album The Prettiest Curse.

Hinds drummer Amber Grimbergen spoke to the Last Mixed Tape recently about the group’s forthcoming third studio album The Prettiest Curse, what influenced the making of the record and touring in the future.

What’s the last song you listened to on Spotify?

‘She’s a Rainbow’ by The Rolling Stones

What’s the last record you bought?

Beyonce’s Lemonade

What’s influecning your music right now?

Ugh, it was a loooong time ago, took me a while to remember haha! I think it was ‘Flower Boy’ by Tyler the Creator.

Tell us about how your new album ‘The Prettiest Curse’ was written and recorded?

It all happened last year (2019). It’s the first time we have had real time to write and record an album, no rush!!!! and that gave us time to explore new sounds and instruments, and to travel… se we did! we went to London and LA to write with different people. And it’s then when we met our perfect producer, Mrs. Jenn Decilveo!! we met Jenn during our time writing in LA, last July. We also has time to work on the pre-production of the songs in Madrid with her, which was veeery fun.

We first recorded two songs las September in London (Riding Solo and Miau), and then, in October we went to NYC for three weeks to record all the other songs of the album, which was an amazing experience!!!

The album is coming out this summer, June 5th. Are you excited for its release?

WE ARE SO EXCITED!!!! as a band, this is the longest period we have experienced without touring!!! It’s been more than a year from our last tour, so we are beyond excited about this new chapter 🙂

You’ve had to reschedule your UK & Ireland tour due to COVID-19. How much are you looking forward to getting out and performing again as a band?

So excited!!!! and I think, after this weird time we all have been through, everyone is going to be hungry for live shows and make the best out of it.

The Prettiest Curse by Hinds is due out on June 5th via Lucky Number. Check out full list of UK & Ireland tour dates below.

UK TOUR DATES:

Sept 14th – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Komedia

Sept 15th – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

Sept 17th – Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social

Sept 18th – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

Sept 20th – Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

Sept 22nd – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

Sept 23rd – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom