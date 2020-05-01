TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music From April, Flecks, Royal Yellow, Cherym, Whenyoung, Joel Harkin, Blake’s Fortune, Robert John Ardiff & Bleeding Heart Pigeons

The Last Mixed Tape picks out its favorite tracks from the past week in Irish music.

The Last Mixed Tape adds to its Irish Mixed-Tape on Spotify with new music by April, Flecks, Royal Yellow, Cherym, Whenyoung, Joel Harkin, Blake’s Fortune, Robert John Ardiff & Bleeding Heart Pigeons.

April – What I’d Do For You

Taken from April’s debut E.P. New Conditions, the dreamy alt-pop haze of ‘What I’d Do For You’ explores the helplessness of love via a serene beat, subtle production and enchanting vocal that all contain a defined sense of self. All which, including the E.P itself, mark April as one of the most promising prospects on the scene right now,

Flecks – Hold On

Sprawling synth-pop is the order of the day on Flecks brand new single ‘Hold On’. Set to a driving beat and washing electronic textures, the icy openness and nocturnal ambience of Flecks sound are brought to the fore.

Royal Yellow (feat. Lisa Hannigan) – May The First

Royal Yellow returns with the incredibly striking ‘May The First’. A vivid array of sound covers the spectrum in a track that exudes atmosphere with each deeply layered element.

Cherym – Weird Ones

Punk-pop trio Cherym takes no prisoners in the short sharp shock of ‘Weird Ones’, a propellant new single that slams out of the speakers with authority and serves as the group’s best work to date.

Whenyoung – The Prayer

The delicate and intricate music of ‘The Prayer’ serves as a powerfully emotional, gently captivating and sonically soothing offering from Whenyoung set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. To coincide with the release of ‘The Prayer’ Whenyoung will be raising money for Women’s Aid Ireland and U.K. with the sale of a limited-edition t-shirt and other events on our social media – womensaid.ie / everpress.com/whenyoung.

Joel Harkin – Vada

A deeply dreamlike release from Joel Harking, the hazy alt-folk of ‘Vada’ makes for an engrossing offering that plays with subtle sonic gestures and introspective songwriting.

Blake’s Fortune – Redwood Heart

The tumbling indie-folk of ‘Redwood Heart’ finds Blake’s Fortune delivering a piece of organic music that twists and turns texturally via soaring harmonies, rumbling drums and edged guitars.

Robert John Ardiff – Quarantine

Robert John Ardiff’s ‘Quarantine’ is a swaying, dancing, slow-motion folk track that muses on the current lockdown with grounded relatable songwriting and a live-in-your-room production.

Bleeding Heart Pigeons – Trapped

The second single to be taken from their upcoming sophomore album Stir, Bleeding Heart Pigeon’s far-reaching ‘Trapped’ is an intricate song that interlocks a persistent beat, weaving guitar lines and a commanding central vocal.

