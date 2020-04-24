News Playlists

TLMT's The Week Featuring New Music From the Valmonts, Blushing Boy, Naoise Roo, Fields, Fiona Harte, BARQ, CMAT and Neosupervital

Stephen White
By Stephen White
The Last Mixed Tape picks out its favorite tracks from the past week in Irish music.

The Last Mixed Tape adds to its Irish Mixed-Tape on Spotify with new music by the Valmonts, Blushing Boy, Naoise Roo, Fields, Fiona Harte, BARQ, CMAT and Neosupervital.

The Valmonts – Yesterday Kids
The Valmonts make a statement with their debut offering, the shimmering indie-pop banger ‘Yesterday Kids’. Bustling with a big, ambitious music that melds a myriad of hooks, hamronies and beats into one widescreen pop sound, the group’s first outing is one that swings for the fences. 

Blushing Boy – Lolita
The sophomore single from post-punk act Blushing Boy, ‘Lolita’ makes for a biting new release brought to the fore via a spiky yet captivating central vocal performance, brooding guitar work and a sharp-edged beat.

Naoise Roo – Ocean
Taken from Naoise Roo’s new E.P. Sick Girlfriend (out today), ‘Ocean’ closes the record with the a slow rumble and brooding vocal that commands your attention while hightlight the impactful presence of Roo’s music.

Fields – Berlin
Wrapped in depthful atmospheric folk sounds, ‘Berlin’ (taken from Field’s debut The Silence Of Staying In) is beautifully set centrepeice in the group’s new album.

Fiona Harte – Sugar Coating
A shimmer filled offering from Fiona Harte, ‘Sugar Coating’ has a serene alt-pop sound that cetnres around Harte’s intimate vocal, making for a captivating track.

Barq – Thanks For The Night
A pulsating new track from Barq, ‘Thanks For The Night’ finds the band commiting to a vivid, highy-stylised production that never lets up resulting in their most striking work to date.

CMAT – Another Day (kfc)
A simply brilliant debut offering from CMAT, ‘Another Day (kfc)’ merges indie-pop and alt-country in a wonderfully vivid single with some of the best and relatable storytelling songwriting released this year.

Neosupervital – We Are Not Alone
Neosupervital returns with the expansive synth-pop of ‘We Are Not Alone’, a track that creates a spwarling sense of space via a crashing electronic beat, distant textures and persistant vocal delivery.

Follow TLMT’s Monthly Irish Mixed-Tape – here. For more playlists, and mixed-tapes like this one, follow the Last Mixed Tape on Spotify. 

