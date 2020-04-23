Listen News

Premiere | The Valmonts debut with the shimmering indie-pop banger ‘Yesterday Kids’

Stephen White
By Stephen White
Leave a Comment on Premiere | The Valmonts debut with the shimmering indie-pop banger ‘Yesterday Kids’
The Valmonts unveil their debut single 'Yesterday Kids' on the Last Mixed Tape.

Check out the Last Mixed Tape’s exclusive first listen to the Valmonts debut single ‘Yesterday Kids’.

The Valmonts make a statement with their debut offering, the shimmering indie-pop banger ‘Yesterday Kids’. Bustling with a big, ambitious music that melds a myriad of hooks, hamronies and beats into one widescreen pop sound, the group’s first outing is one that swings for the fences.

‘Yesterday Kids’ makes for an instantly attention grabbing intro from the Valmonts. With a sound so vivid and rich in texture already in place it will be interesting to hear how the band build and evolve from here.

Yesterday Kids by the Valmonts is due out on Friday, April 24th.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: