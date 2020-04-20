Review | “a tempest from tranquillity” Fields – The Silence Of Staying In

Read TLMT's take on Fields new album 'The Silence Of Staying In'.

There’s a patience to the music of The Silence Of Staying In, building a tempest from tranquillity Fields create the space to move between repose and dynamism in an album that is all about the journey.

The slow fade, twinkling soundscapes and serene far-off sounds of ‘Post’ immediately set the scene as The Silence Of Staying In, establishes the foundational bedrock of indie-folk atmospherics that Fields draw from throughout the record. This over-arching sense of aspect and depth gives what follows more impact as the band continue the central dynamic build.

In the latter harmonic crescendo of ‘St. Andrew’s Parish’, Fields start the climb that forms the core of The Silence Of Staying In. This ebb and flow of each track, via beautiful swells of harmony on ‘Death and the Early House’ and crashing beat of ‘Get Worse’, and followed by the deep stillness of ‘Berlin’, give the album as a whole a lasting impact that draws you in further and further.

A night-music album, The Silence Of Staying In seems to live in the motionless open moments found in the late and early hours. The record resonates with the atmospherics it looks to capture. Best seen in the rumbling rhythm, emotionally wrought vocal and reverberant music of ‘Border Boys’ a song that lyrically and sonically plays to the central themes of late-night introspection, distance and isolation of the record itself.

And so it goes, with The Silence Of Staying In Fields capture something that now only resonates with the now but with the past. Weaving an album of dynamic pulls and punches, the group create a place you’ll want to revisit as you delve into the nightscape sounds and emotional resonance.

The Silence Of Staying In by Fields is out now.