TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music From Vernon Jane, Bullet Girl, Benny Smiles, the Elephant Room, Slaney, Munky, Moncrieff & Columbia Mills

The Last Mixed Tape picks out its favorite tracks from the past week in Irish music.

The Last Mixed Tape adds to its Irish Mixed-Tape on Spotify with new music by Vernon Jane, Bullet Girl, the Elephant Room, Benny Smiles, Slaney, Munky, Moncrieff and Columbia Mills.

Vernon Jane – Fuck Her

Taken from their forthcoming debut record The Ritual Of Love Of Making, ‘Fuck Her’ is a visceral primal scream that holds nothing back both musically and lyrically.

Bullet Girl – Hatred

A buzzsaw offering from Bullet Girl, ‘Hatred’ rumbles and broods as the band deliver a gloriously ragged post-punk sound with a snarl.

The Elephant Room – Fillipoff

‘Fillipoff’ is a jangled, deeply hazy indie-pop offering from the Elephant Room that bounces from hook to hook with ease and flow.

Benny Smiles – When We Touch

A sublime dive into the world of synth-pop, Benny Smiles driving new single ‘When We Touch’ is alive with pulsing flourishes of electronic brilliance.

Slaney – Shy Away

A sublime intricate vivid-pop offering from Slaney, ‘Shy Away’ has a vibrancy to that comes to life via a shimmering beat, lush harmonies and a gently placed vocal performance.

Munky – Closed Door Policy

Munky return with the disco-punk banger ‘Closed Door Policy’, a track that melds a myriad of sounds and styles into one tightly woven blend of funk, indie and psych-pop.

Moncrieff – In My Room

Moncrieff’s ‘In My Room’ finds the songwriter coming to terms with the current pandemic via a raw, stark and melancholic alt-pop ballad that weaves a rich tapestry of texture and meaning. (All proceeds from this song are going to ISPPC Childline – who have seen a dramatic increase in calls since the pandemic began)

Columbia Mills – Car Crash TV

The opening track from Columbia Mills sophomore album CCTV (read TLMT’s full review – here), ‘Car Crash TV’ captures the patient dynamic push and pull of the record via a song that’s filled with space and emotive weight.

