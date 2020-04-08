Watch Anna Mieke’s captivating performance of ‘Warped Window’ filmed by Myles O’Reilly

Anna Mieke performs 'Warped Window' from Idle Mind live

Check out songwriter Anna Mieke perform her track ‘Warped Window’ live, filmed by Myles O’Reilly.

Taken from Anna Mieke’s Idle Mind, which came out last year, this intimate live rendition of ‘Warped Window’ finds the power behind Mieke’s songwriting with a performance that captures the richly layered depth of the music with a engrossing harmonic backdrop and a vocal that weaves above it and threads the needle emotionally throughout.

Speaking about the song, Mieke remarks, “When I first wrote this song Warped Window, the ‘you’ throughout the song actually referred to myself; it was originally written to a future version of me as an impossibly ancient woman, who I’d imagined slowly fading and merging with her surroundings. A bit of a dark image perhaps, but perhaps there’s something poetic in that. So there’s a theme of age and decay but also, perseverance. Of course, a listener of the song can decide who the ‘you’ in this song might be for them.”

Watch Anna Mieke perform ‘Warped Window’ live. Filmed by Myles O’Reilly.