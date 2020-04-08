News Watch

Watch Anna Mieke’s captivating performance of ‘Warped Window’ filmed by Myles O’Reilly

Stephen White
By Stephen White
Leave a Comment on Watch Anna Mieke’s captivating performance of ‘Warped Window’ filmed by Myles O’Reilly
Anna Mieke performs 'Warped Window' from Idle Mind live

Check out songwriter Anna Mieke perform her track ‘Warped Window’ live, filmed by Myles O’Reilly.

Taken from Anna Mieke’s Idle Mind, which came out last year, this intimate live rendition of ‘Warped Window’ finds the power behind Mieke’s songwriting with a performance that captures the richly layered depth of the music with a engrossing harmonic backdrop and a vocal that weaves above it and threads the needle emotionally throughout.

Speaking about the song, Mieke remarks, “When I first wrote this song Warped Window, the ‘you’ throughout the song actually referred to myself; it was originally written to a future version of me as an impossibly ancient woman, who I’d imagined slowly fading and merging with her surroundings. A bit of a dark image perhaps, but perhaps there’s something poetic in that. So there’s a theme of age and decay but also, perseverance. Of course, a listener of the song can decide who the ‘you’ in this song might be for them.”

Watch Anna Mieke perform ‘Warped Window’ live. Filmed by Myles O’Reilly.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: