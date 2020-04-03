TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music From Pine The Pilcrow, Fields, Luz, Siights, Moylan, Ciaran Lavery, Ryan Vail & Elma Orkestra

The Last Mixed Tape picks out its favorite tracks from the past week in Irish music.

The Last Mixed Tape adds to its Irish Mixed-Tape on Spotify with new music by Pine The Pilcrow, Fields, Luz, Siights, Moylan, Ciaran, Lavery, Ryan Vail & Elma Orkestra.

Pine The Pilcrow – If It’s True

Pine The Pilcrow mark their return with the texturally weighty ‘If It’s True’. Set to a deep reverberant background, the song weaves, falls and builds to an intense and captivating finale.

Fields – Lincoln

‘Lincoln’ is immersively atmospheric offering from Fields that resonates with a full-bodied indie-folk production and a shuddering harmonic undercurrent.

Luz – I’m Lonely

A track wrapped up in emotion, ‘I’m Lonely’ finds rising songwriting Luz delivering a driven vocal performance that pushes the intensity of the song with each passing verse.

Siights – Blue Skies

Taken from Siights self-titled debut E.P, ‘Blue Skies’ finds the duo playing with deft melodies, an intricately building beat and a vivid ambitious alt-pop production that matches the intent.

Ryan Vail & Elma Orkestra – Love

A soaring new release from Ryan Vail & Elma Orkestra, the wide-open sound of ‘Love’ is refreshing in the sheer space, dynamic flow and glistening musicality that binds it together.

Moylan – It’s Alright

A subtle ballad from Moylan, ‘It’s Alright’ has a handcrafted beauty to it that gently moves to the enchanting sound of Moylan’s voice.

Ciaran Lavery – Count To Ten

An instantly striking new single from Ciaran Lavery, the unrelenting forward motion, clicking beat and interlocking melody of ‘Count To Ten’ has an immediacy and intent to it that’s hard to ignore.

Follow TLMT’s Monthly Irish Mixed-Tape – here. For more playlists, and mixed-tapes like this one, follow the Last Mixed Tape on Spotify.