Premiere | Bk Pepper debuts the deftly woven 'Alerts' live at the Chocolate Factory with Glasshouse Ensemble

Watch Bk Pepper perform 'Alerts' live at the Chocolate Factory in Dublin.

Check out the Last Mixed Tape exclusive premiere of ‘Alerts’ by Bk Pepper live at the the Chocolate Factory.

Filmed live at the Chocolate Factory in Dublin and taken from Bk Pepper’s upcoming debut album Territories, ‘Alerts’ is a deftly woven piece that builds and falls with a cinematic scope that creates a clear foreground in the pulsing piano lines, a midground in the sprawling string section (Glasshouse Ensemble) and distant background in the twinkling textures the run in the undercurrent.

A compelling first glimpse in Bk Pepper’s music, live show and forthcoming album Territories, the expansive sound of ‘Alerts’ is one populated by subtly crafted layers that draw your further into the music.

Watch ‘Alerts’ by Bk Pepper live at the Chocolate Factory in Dublin.