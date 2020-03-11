News

Electric Picnic 2020 adds to its line up including Mabel, Run The Jewels and more

Stephen White
By Stephen White
Leave a Comment on Electric Picnic 2020 adds to its line up including Mabel, Run The Jewels and more
The Electric Picnic 2020 line up has been added to today.

A host of new acts have been announced for the Electric Picnic 2020 line-up this summer.

The latest wave of acts added to the Electric Picnic 2020 line-up today includes Mabel, Run The Jewels, Foals, James Vincent McMorrow, Skepta, Ian Brown, Denzel Curry, Lyra, Bicep, Rejjie Snow, Snow Patrol, Lewis Capaldi, the Chemical Brothers, and many more. All of which will join the already confirmed headliners Rage Against The Machine. Check out the Electric Picnic 2020 line-up as it stands below.

Electric Picnic 2020 music fesitval will take place from September 4th to 6th at Stradbally Hall in County Laois. Tickets are sold out for more information visit ElectricPicnic.ie.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: