Biffy Clyro announce 3Arena Dublin & SSE Arena Belfast shows

Stephen White
By Stephen White
Biffy Clyro are set to embark on a UK & Ireland Arena Tour including Dublin and Belfast dates.

Biffy Clyro have just announced live dates in Dublin and Belfast as part of a forthcoming coming UK & Ireland Arena Tour.

Taking place on the October 6th at the SSE Arena Belfast and October 7th at the 3Arena in Dublin, Biffy Clyro will come to Ireland as they embark on a UK & Ireland tour in support of their forthcoming studio album A Celebration Of Endings which is due for release on May 15th. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

BIFFY CLYRO UK & IRELAND TOUR 2020

SEPTEMBER
25th – Aberdeen, P&J Arena
26th – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
27th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
29th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
30th – Birmingham, Arena

OCTOBER
1st – London, The O2
3rd – Manchester, Arena
4th – Leeds, First Direct Arena
6th – Belfast, SSE Arena
7th – Dublin, 3Arena
9th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
11th – Bournemouth, BIC

Ticket Info:
Fans who pre-order the album from biffyclyro.co by 4pm on MondayMarch 16th will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale opens at 10am on WednesdayMarch 18th and remains open until tickets go on general sale from 10am on FridayMarch 20th.

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 20 MARCH AT 10AM VIA TICKETMASTER.COM.

