Biffy Clyro announce 3Arena Dublin & SSE Arena Belfast shows

Biffy Clyro have just announced live dates in Dublin and Belfast as part of a forthcoming coming UK & Ireland Arena Tour.

Taking place on the October 6th at the SSE Arena Belfast and October 7th at the 3Arena in Dublin, Biffy Clyro will come to Ireland as they embark on a UK & Ireland tour in support of their forthcoming studio album A Celebration Of Endings which is due for release on May 15th. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

BIFFY CLYRO UK & IRELAND TOUR 2020

SEPTEMBER

25th – Aberdeen, P&J Arena

26th – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

27th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

30th – Birmingham, Arena

OCTOBER

1st – London, The O2

3rd – Manchester, Arena

4th – Leeds, First Direct Arena

6th – Belfast, SSE Arena

7th – Dublin, 3Arena

9th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

11th – Bournemouth, BIC

Ticket Info:

Fans who pre-order the album from biffyclyro.co by 4pm on Monday, March 16th will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale opens at 10am on Wednesday, March 18th and remains open until tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday, March 20th.

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 20 MARCH AT 10AM VIA TICKETMASTER.COM.