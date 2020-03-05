News

Lankum win the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Album Of The Year 2019

Stephen White
By Stephen White
Lankum’s sophomore album The Live Long Day has been named the the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Album of the Year 2019 tonight, with the winners being announced at the award show in Vicar Street Dublin tonight. Full list of nominees below.

RTÉ CHOICE MUSIC PRIZE ALBUM OF THE YEAR 2019 NOMINEES
Daithí – L.O.S.S
Mick Flannery – Mick Flannery
Fontaines D.C. – Dogrel
Girl Band – The Talkies
Jafaris – Stride
Junior Brother – Pull The Right Rope
Lankum – The Live Long Day **WINNER**
Soak – Grim Town
Maija Sofia – Bath Time
Sorcha Richardson – First Prize Bravery

Past winners of the Choice Music Prize Album of the Year include; O Emperor, Soak, Rusangano Family, the Gloaming, Villagers, Jape, Julie Feeney & more. For more information visit choicemusicprize.ie.

RTÉ2 will broadcast a one-hour TV highlights programme of the RTÉ Choice Music Prize featuring performances from the acts and interviews by Bláthnaid Treacy on Sunday March 15th at 11.15pm.

