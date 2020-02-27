Premiere | FIELDS create an intricate sound on their new single 'Death and the Early House'

Fields return with their new single 'Death and the Early House' taken from their album The Silence Of Staying In.

Check out the Last Mixed Tape’s exclusive premiere of ‘Death and the Early House’ the brand new single from FIELDS.

Taken from FIELD’S forthcoming album The Silence Of Staying In, ‘Death and the Early House’ is set to a lush serene indie-folk sound that pops with rhythm and flows with harmony as the band weave a large-scale production around their deft songwriting.

Leading us to The Silence Of Staying In, FIELDS latest offering speaks to a sound that has an emotional, musical and textural weight to it where every beat, vocal and strum of guitar have meaning and a sense of place.

‘Death and the Early House’ by FIELDS is out this Friday, February 28th. The Silence Of Staying In is due out on April 17th via Owl Boy Records.