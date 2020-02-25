Ian Brown announces Irish Tour including Olympia Theatre show

Ian Brown has just announced a headline tour of Ireland this summer

Indie legend Ian Brown has just announced an Irish tour which will include a show at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

Beginning on May 14th at the Big Top in Limerick, Ian Brown will embark on his first solo headline tour in a decade with an extensive number of dates across Ireland this summer with support from Touts.

Brown will be touring his seventh studio album Ripples which came out last year. See the full list of tour dates below.

Ian Brown Irish Tour May 2020



Thu 14th – Limerick The Big Top

Fri 15th – Cork Opera House

Sat 16th – Galway Leisureland

Mon 18th – Derry Millennium Forum

Tue 19th – Belfast Ulster Hall

Wed 20th – Dublin Olympia Theatre

Tickets for Ian Brown’s 2020 Irish tour will go on sale at 9am on Friday 28th February from: www.ticketmaster.ie