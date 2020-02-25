News

Ian Brown announces Irish Tour including Olympia Theatre show

Stephen White
By Stephen White
Leave a Comment on Ian Brown announces Irish Tour including Olympia Theatre show
Ian Brown has just announced a headline tour of Ireland this summer

Indie legend Ian Brown has just announced an Irish tour which will include a show at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

Beginning on May 14th at the Big Top in Limerick, Ian Brown will embark on his first solo headline tour in a decade with an extensive number of dates across Ireland this summer with support from Touts.

Brown will be touring his seventh studio album Ripples which came out last year. See the full list of tour dates below.

Ian Brown Irish Tour May 2020

Thu 14th – Limerick The Big Top
Fri 15th – Cork Opera House
Sat 16th – Galway Leisureland
Mon 18th – Derry Millennium Forum
Tue 19th – Belfast Ulster Hall
Wed 20th – Dublin Olympia Theatre

Tickets for Ian Brown’s 2020 Irish tour will go on sale at 9am on Friday 28th February from: www.ticketmaster.ie

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: