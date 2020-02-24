News Podcast

TLMT Podcast Returns With Reviews Of Tame Impala, Torres, Glass Animals, Billie Eilish & more

Stephen White
By Stephen White
Leave a Comment on TLMT Podcast Returns With Reviews Of Tame Impala, Torres, Glass Animals, Billie Eilish & more
Sara and Steve are back with a new episode of the TLMT Podcast featuring reviews of Tame Impala, Torres, Glass Animals, Billie Eilish & more.

The Last Mixed Tape Podcast returns for it’s first episode of 2020 with Sara and Steve reviewing new albums and music.

This week Sara and Steve review The Slow Rush the brand new studio album from Tame Impala, Glass Animals latest single ‘Your Love (Déjá Vu), the fourth record from Torres Silver Tongue and the latest Jame Bond theme from Billie Eilish for No Time To Die. There’s also some news as well as some love for the National.

Subscribe to The Last Mixed Tape podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud, iTunes and Stitcher.

The TLMT podcast is hosted by Sara Lovic and Stephen White.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: