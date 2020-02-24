TLMT Podcast Returns With Reviews Of Tame Impala, Torres, Glass Animals, Billie Eilish & more

Sara and Steve are back with a new episode of the TLMT Podcast featuring reviews of Tame Impala, Torres, Glass Animals, Billie Eilish & more.

The Last Mixed Tape Podcast returns for it’s first episode of 2020 with Sara and Steve reviewing new albums and music.

This week Sara and Steve review The Slow Rush the brand new studio album from Tame Impala, Glass Animals latest single ‘Your Love (Déjá Vu), the fourth record from Torres Silver Tongue and the latest Jame Bond theme from Billie Eilish for No Time To Die. There’s also some news as well as some love for the National.

The TLMT podcast is hosted by Sara Lovic and Stephen White.