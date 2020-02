Paul Weller announces Dublin show at Olympia Theatre

Paul Weller will return to Dublin later this year to play the Olympia Theatre

Indie legend Paul Weller has announced a Dublin show at the Olympia Theatre this year.

Taking place on Tuesday, October 27th, Paul Weller will return to Ireland as he embarks on a 2020 tour in support of his forthcoming studio album On Sunset which is due out on June 12th. See below for the full list of tour dates.

Tickets to see Paul Weller live at the Olympia Theatre on October 27th will go on sale this Friday at 10am via paulweller.lnk.to/StorePR.

SUN Oct-25 BELFAST ULSTER HALL

TUE Oct-27 DUBLIN OLYMPIA

THU Oct-29 PLYMOUTH PAVILION

FRI Oct-30 SOUTHAMPTON GUILDHALL

SAT Oct-31 BRIGHTON CENTRE

MON Nov-02 HULL BONUS ARENA

TUES Nov-03 YORK BARBICAN

THU Nov-05 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL

FRI Nov-06 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL

SAT Nov-07 BLACKBURN KING GEORGE’S HALL

MON Nov-09 CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE

TUES Nov-10 MANCHESTER APOLLO

THU Nov-12 DUNDEE CAIRD HALL

FRI Nov-13 NEWCASTLE CITY HALL

SAT Nov-14 NEWCASTLE CITY HALL

MON Nov-16 EDINBURGH USHER HALL

TUES Nov-17 BRADFORD ST GEORGE’S HALL

THU Nov-19 LONDON BRIXTON ACADEMY

FRI Nov-20 O2 KENTISH TOWN FORUM