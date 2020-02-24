All Together Now 2020 line-up adds new acts including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Sinead O Connor, Little Dragon & more

New acts join the All Together Now 2020 festival line-up.

The All Together Now 2020 line-up has seen the addition of a host of new acts headed to Waterford this summer including Ms Lauryn Hill, Sinead O Connor, Groove Armada and more.

The latest acts set for All Together Now 2020 are: Ms Lauryn Hill, Groove Armada, Charlie Cunningham, Dry Cleaning, Little Dragon, Working Men’s Club, Sinead O’Brien, Rufus Wainwright, Tandem Felix, Shame, Goldfrapp, Cate Le Bon, Oscar Jerome, Floating Points, Sorcha Richardson, Mura Masa, Sinead I Connor, Smoothboi Ezra, Georgia, Sing A Long Social, DJ Koze, Mano La Tough, Honey Dijon, Jarvis Cocker presents Jarv Is, King Gizard & the Lizard Wizard, Pillow Queens, Amber Run, Pow Pig, Lankum, the Staves, Anges Obel, DIIV, Far Caspian and Maria Hackman.

These new artists announced for the All Together Now 2020 music festival line-up will join the already announced Iggy Pop and Girl Band. See the full line up in the poster above.

All Together Now 2020 will take place Curraghmore Estate, County Waterford on August Bank Holiday Weekend (July 31st – August 2nd). For more information visit alltogethernow.ie.

All Together Now 2020 Ticket Info:

Weekend Camping Tickets to All Together Now 2020 are priced at €220 and are on sale now via ticketmaster.ie.