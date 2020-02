This Weekend | February 21st – 23rd Gig Guide Featuring Aoife Nessa Frances, Modernlove, Kaiser Chiefs, Sprints & more

Aoife Nessa Frances, Moderlove, Kaiser Chiefs, Sprints & more all feature in TLMT Dublin Gig Guide.

This Weekend’s weekly Dublin gig guide features shows from Aoife Nessa Frances, Modernlove, Kaiser Chiefs, Sprints & more.

Aoife Nessa Frances – The Grand Social

Tickets: €12

Doors: 8 pm

Modernlove – The Sound House

Tickets: €12

Doors: 8 pm

Cavetown – The Academy

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 7 pm

Turnstiles + Nerves – Whelan’s

Tickets: €10

Doors: 8 pm

Nialler9 presents: Cynema – Lost Lane

Tickets: €7

Doors: 11 pm

Tribal Dance / Traashboo / Julia Louise Knifefiest – the Workman’s Club

Tickets: €10

Doors: 8 pm

Sprints – Whelan’s

Support: TV People

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 8 pm

The City And Us – Lost Lane

Tickets: €11.80

Doors: 8 pm

Reverend and the Makers – The Academy Green Room

Tickets: €21.50

Doors: 7 pm

Kaiser Chiefs + Razorlight – 3Arena

Support: Somebody’s Child

Tickets: €49.50

Doors: 6.30 pm