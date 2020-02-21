Courtney Barnett to support Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds at 3Arena in Dublin

Courtney Barnett will he the special guest at Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds upcoming Dublin shows at the 3Arena

Acclaimed songwriter Courtney Barnett will be the special guest at Nick Cave & the Bad Seed’s upcoming 3Arena show in Dublin.

Taking place on Friday, May 8th (SOLD OUT) and Saturday, May 9th at the 3Arena in Dublin, Courtney Barnett will come to Dublin to support Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds as part of their European & UK Tour in support of their brilliant new studio album Ghosteen which came out to critical acclaim this year.

Barnett, whose studio records include Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit and Tell Me How You Really Feel, has also just released her her live album MTV Unplugged Live In Melbourne on CD and aqua blue vinyl today. Check out her performance of ‘Depreston’ below.

Tickets to see Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds with special guest Courtney Barnettt on Saturday, 9th May 2020 are available from usual Ticketmaster outlets Nationwide

24hr Credit Card Bookings 0818 719 300 (ROI) / 0844 847 2455 (NI)

00353 1 456 9569 (International Customers) Book online www.ticketmaster.ie