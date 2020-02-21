Alanis Morissette announces Dublin show at 3Arena as part of 2020 European Tour

Legendary songwriter Alanis Morissette has announced a Dublin show at the 3Arena later this year.
Taking place on October 1st at the Dublin venue, Alanis Morissette will come to Ireland as part of a European Tour in 2020 as she celebrates the 25th anniversary of her critically acclaimed studio album Jagged Little Pill as well as the release of her upcoming album Such Pretty Little Forks In The Road. See the full list of Alanis Morissette 2020 Tour dates below.
Tickets to see Alanis Morissette live at the 3Arena in Dublin on October 1st are priced from €67 including booking fee and go on sale Friday 28th February at 9am from Ticketmaster.ie.
Alanis Morissette European Tour | 2020
23rd September – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
28th September – London, UK – The O2
29th September – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
1st October – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
4th October – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena
6th October – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
8th October – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
10th October – Warsaw, Poland – Expo Hall
12th October – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena
15th October – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
17th October – Barcelona, Spain – Palau San Jordi
19th October – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Arena
22nd October – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena