Alanis Morissette announces Dublin show at 3Arena as part of 2020 European Tour

Alanis Morissette will bring her 2020 European Tour to Dublin this October.

Taking place on October 1st at the Dublin venue, Alanis Morissette will come to Ireland as part of a European Tour in 2020 as she celebrates the 25th anniversary of her critically acclaimed studio album Jagged Little Pill as well as the release of her upcoming album Such Pretty Little Forks In The Road. See the full list of Alanis Morissette 2020 Tour dates below.

Tickets to see Alanis Morissette live at the 3Arena in Dublin on October 1st are priced from €67 including booking fee and go on sale Friday 28th February at 9am from Ticketmaster.ie.

Alanis Morissette European Tour | 2020



23rd September – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

28th September – London, UK – The O2

29th September – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

1st October – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

4th October – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

6th October – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

8th October – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

10th October – Warsaw, Poland – Expo Hall

12th October – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena

15th October – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

17th October – Barcelona, Spain – Palau San Jordi

19th October – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Arena

22nd October – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena