Listen Music Videos News

Premiere | The Line unveils the sprawling abstraction of 'Matter'

Stephen White
By Stephen White
Leave a Comment on Premiere | The Line unveils the sprawling abstraction of 'Matter'
The Line unveils his second single and music video for 'Matter'.

Check out the Last Mixed Tape’s exclusive premiere of ‘Matter’ by the Line.

The title-track from the Line’s upcoming debut album, ‘Matter’ is a song constructed from sprawling abstraction as the whirling soundscapes, contorted vocals and obscured beat of the music collide to create a truly compelling sound.

Indeed, The Line’s ‘Matter’ melds a wide-array of sounds into one moving tapestry that gives us yet another glimpse into the ambitious nature of its parent album (due out on February 28th).

‘Matter’ by the Line is out on Friday, February 21st. Photo credit: Mark McGuiness.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: