Premiere | The Line unveils the sprawling abstraction of 'Matter'

Check out the Last Mixed Tape’s exclusive premiere of ‘Matter’ by the Line.

The title-track from the Line’s upcoming debut album, ‘Matter’ is a song constructed from sprawling abstraction as the whirling soundscapes, contorted vocals and obscured beat of the music collide to create a truly compelling sound.

Indeed, The Line’s ‘Matter’ melds a wide-array of sounds into one moving tapestry that gives us yet another glimpse into the ambitious nature of its parent album (due out on February 28th).

‘Matter’ by the Line is out on Friday, February 21st. Photo credit: Mark McGuiness.