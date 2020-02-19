News

Sea Sessions 2020 announce new acts & daily headliner breakdown

Several new acts have been added to the Sea Sessions 2020 line-up today and the daily headliner breakdown has also been confirmed.

The latest artists headed to Sea Sessions 2020 this summer are Hannah Wants, Ejeca, Elvana, The Sugarhill Gang & Furious 5 Ft. Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio, Regard, The 2 Johnnies, Biig Piig, Fabio and Grooverider, Jerry Fish, Somebody’s Child, Mango X Mathman, Malaki, Aaron Smith, Aimee, Hak Baker, Vulpynes, Alex Gough, True Tides, Saarloos, Lavengro, Zen Arcade, Pontious Pilate & The Naildrivers, Isaac Butler, Yasmin Gardezi, Bobbi Arlo, Uppbeat, Colin Perkins, Lucid, Initial DJs, Bedlam DJs and Madison Front.

Already confirmed to play Sea Sessions 2020 are Versatile, Gavin James and Sigrid, Eats Everything, Inhaler, KNEECAP, Ziggy Alberts, Lyra, Thumper, Joel Corry, Mark Blair, The Revenge and Koko. Check out the full festival line-up and daily headliner breakdown below.

Sea Sessions 2020 surf music festival will take place in Bundoran, County Donegal from June 19th to 21st. For more information visit seasessions.com.

Day and Weekend tickets on sale now from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and on www.ticketmaster.ie. Tickets are priced from €119.90 for 3 days and €149.90 to include 4 nights camping. There are also limited single day tickets available from €59.90. Check out www.seasessions.com for more details.

