Bright Eyes announce Dublin show at Vicar Street as part of 2020 World Tour

Bright Eyes have announced their first Dublin show in 18 years at a Vicar Street.

Taking place at the Dublin venue on September 4th, Bright Eyes will return to Ireland as Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott regroup for the first time in 9 years for a 2020 world tour. See full list of dates below.

The news comes as the band, who’s previous work includes the albums Lifted or The Story Is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground, Fevers and Mirrors, The People’s Key, and Letting Off The Happiness, work on new material in the studio.

Tickets to see Bright Eyes live in Vicar Street on September 4th are priced at EU37.50 standing / EU42.50 seated and will be on sale 9am Friday 21st February from www.selectivememory.ie and www.ticketmaster.ie Additional booking fees apply. Doors 7.30pm.

BRIGHT EYES 2020 TOUR

23.03.20 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquidroom

14.05.20 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

15.05.20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

16.05.20 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple

18.05.20 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

19.05.20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Civic

21.05.20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

22.05.20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

23.05.20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

24.05.20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

12.06.20 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

13.06.20 – Syracuse, NY @ Beak and Skiff

14.06.20 – Lewiston, NY @ Art Park

16.06.20 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks

17.06.20 – Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum

18.06.20 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

19.06.20 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

20.06.20 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

14.08.20 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

16.08.20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

18.08.20 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit

19.08.20 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

21.08.20 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

22.08.20 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

24.08.20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

25.08.20 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

27.08.20 – Vienna, AT @ Open Air Arena

28.08.20 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

29.08.20 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

01.09.20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02.09.20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

03.09.20 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

04.09.20 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

05.09.20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

06.09.20 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival