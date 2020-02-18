Bright Eyes announce Dublin show at Vicar Street as part of 2020 World Tour

Bright Eyes have announced their first Dublin show in 18 years at a Vicar Street.
Taking place at the Dublin venue on September 4th, Bright Eyes will return to Ireland as Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott regroup for the first time in 9 years for a 2020 world tour. See full list of dates below.
The news comes as the band, who’s previous work includes the albums Lifted or The Story Is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground, Fevers and Mirrors, The People’s Key, and Letting Off The Happiness, work on new material in the studio.
Tickets to see Bright Eyes live in Vicar Street on September 4th are priced at EU37.50 standing / EU42.50 seated and will be on sale 9am Friday 21st February from www.selectivememory.ie and www.ticketmaster.ie Additional booking fees apply. Doors 7.30pm.
BRIGHT EYES 2020 TOUR
23.03.20 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquidroom
14.05.20 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
15.05.20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
16.05.20 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple
18.05.20 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery
19.05.20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Civic
21.05.20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
22.05.20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
23.05.20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
24.05.20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
12.06.20 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
13.06.20 – Syracuse, NY @ Beak and Skiff
14.06.20 – Lewiston, NY @ Art Park
16.06.20 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks
17.06.20 – Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum
18.06.20 – Portland, ME @ State Theater
19.06.20 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
20.06.20 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
14.08.20 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
16.08.20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
18.08.20 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit
19.08.20 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
21.08.20 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
22.08.20 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
24.08.20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
25.08.20 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
27.08.20 – Vienna, AT @ Open Air Arena
28.08.20 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
29.08.20 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
01.09.20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
02.09.20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
03.09.20 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
04.09.20 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
05.09.20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
06.09.20 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival