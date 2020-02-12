Eastbound 2020 adds new acts to its lineup

Eastbound 2020 has announced several new acts to its lineup today including Tokyo Police Club, Uly and more.

The latest acts set to perform as part of the upcoming Dublin City based festival are:

DISQ // EMMA STEINBAKKEN // FRANKIE STEW & HARVEY GUNN // LIZ LAWRENCE



MAIJA SOFIA // MOLLY PAYTON // MYSTERINES // TAYLOR JANZEN



TOKYO POLICE CLUB // ULY // WILD FRONT // WUNDERHORSE

ODD MORRIS // KIWI JR // HIS FATHER’S VOICE // HER RUSTY

Eastbound 2020 will take place from May 12th to 17th in venues across Dublin City including Vicar Street, the Sound House, the Grand Social, the Workman’s Club, Whelan’s, the Button Factory and the Sugar Club.

Tickets Info

FULL LINE UP:

SHAME + special guests Odd Morris // Vicar Street // May 12

Tickets €23.50 on sale now

DISQ // Sound House // May 12

Tickets €13.50 on sale now

CONCHÚR WHITE // Upstairs at Whelan’s // May 13

Tickets €13.50 on sale now

DREAM WIFE + special guests His Father’s Voice // Whelan’s // May 13

Tickets €16.00 on sale now

LIZ LAWRENCE // The Sound House // May 13

Tickets €15.00 on sale now

FRANKIE STEW & HARVEY GUNN // The Workman’s Club // May 13

Tickets €13.50 on sale now

EMMA STEINBAKKEN // The Sound House // May 14

Tickets €13.50 on sale now

THE MYSTERINES // The Workman’s Club // May 14

Tickets €15.00 on sale now

SMOOTHBOI EZRA + special guest Hey Rusty // The Sound House // May 15

Tickets €12.50 on sale now

MAIJA SOFIA // The Workman’s Club // May 15

Tickets €15.00 on sale now

WUNDERHORSE // The Sound House // May 16

Tickets €13.00 on sale now

TAYLOR JANZEN + special guest Molly Payton // The Grand Social // May 16

Tickets €13.50 on sale now

MAHALIA // Vicar Street // May 16

Tickets €26.00 on sale now

DRY CLEANING // Whelan’s // May 16

Tickets €13.50 on sale now

ULY // The Sugar Club // May 16

Tickets €13.00 on sale now

KITT PHILIPPA // The Sugar Club // 16 May

Tickets €13.50 on sale now

SQUID + very special guests Kiwi Jr // The Button Factory // May 17

Tickets €13.50 on sale now

Tokyo Police Club + very special guests Wild Front // The Workman’s Club // May 17

Tickets €15.00 on sale now