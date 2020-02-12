Eastbound 2020 adds new acts to its lineup

Eastbound 2020 has announced several new acts to its lineup today including Tokyo Police Club, Uly and more.
The latest acts set to perform as part of the upcoming Dublin City based festival are:
DISQ // EMMA STEINBAKKEN // FRANKIE STEW & HARVEY GUNN // LIZ LAWRENCE
MAIJA SOFIA // MOLLY PAYTON // MYSTERINES // TAYLOR JANZEN
TOKYO POLICE CLUB // ULY // WILD FRONT // WUNDERHORSE
ODD MORRIS // KIWI JR // HIS FATHER’S VOICE // HER RUSTY
Eastbound 2020 will take place from May 12th to 17th in venues across Dublin City including Vicar Street, the Sound House, the Grand Social, the Workman’s Club, Whelan’s, the Button Factory and the Sugar Club.
Tickets Info
FULL LINE UP:
SHAME + special guests Odd Morris // Vicar Street // May 12
Tickets €23.50 on sale now
DISQ // Sound House // May 12
Tickets €13.50 on sale now
CONCHÚR WHITE // Upstairs at Whelan’s // May 13
Tickets €13.50 on sale now
DREAM WIFE + special guests His Father’s Voice // Whelan’s // May 13
Tickets €16.00 on sale now
LIZ LAWRENCE // The Sound House // May 13
Tickets €15.00 on sale now
FRANKIE STEW & HARVEY GUNN // The Workman’s Club // May 13
Tickets €13.50 on sale now
EMMA STEINBAKKEN // The Sound House // May 14
Tickets €13.50 on sale now
THE MYSTERINES // The Workman’s Club // May 14
Tickets €15.00 on sale now
SMOOTHBOI EZRA + special guest Hey Rusty // The Sound House // May 15
Tickets €12.50 on sale now
MAIJA SOFIA // The Workman’s Club // May 15
Tickets €15.00 on sale now
WUNDERHORSE // The Sound House // May 16
Tickets €13.00 on sale now
TAYLOR JANZEN + special guest Molly Payton // The Grand Social // May 16
Tickets €13.50 on sale now
MAHALIA // Vicar Street // May 16
Tickets €26.00 on sale now
DRY CLEANING // Whelan’s // May 16
Tickets €13.50 on sale now
ULY // The Sugar Club // May 16
Tickets €13.00 on sale now
KITT PHILIPPA // The Sugar Club // 16 May
Tickets €13.50 on sale now
SQUID + very special guests Kiwi Jr // The Button Factory // May 17
Tickets €13.50 on sale now
Tokyo Police Club + very special guests Wild Front // The Workman’s Club // May 17
Tickets €15.00 on sale now