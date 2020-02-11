RHYE to play the Academy in Dublin

Alternative R&B act RHYE has just announced a headline show the Academy in Dublin later this year.

Taking place at Dublin venue, the Academy on Thursday, December 3rd RHYE will return to Ireland touring their latest and third studio album Spirit which came out last summer featuring the tracks ‘Green Eyes’, ‘Wicked Dreams’ and ‘Needed’ (check out the music video below), and was the follow-up to 2018’s critically acclaimed Blood.

Tickets to see RHYE play live the Academy in Dublin on December 3rd are priced at €26.50 and will go on sale this Friday, February 14th at 9am via ticketmaster.ie.