Body & Soul 2020 line-up announces Princess Nokia, Roisin Murphy & more

The first wave of acts announced for the Body & Soul 2020 line-up have been announced today including Princess Nokia, Roisin Murphy, Marc Rebillet, & more.

Artists set to feature as part of the upcoming Body & Soul 2020 festival line-up this summer are Princess Nokia, Roisin Murphy, Jape, Soda Blonde, Kojaque, Marc Rebillet, Kneecap, Khrungabin, King Kong Company, Metronomy, Sampa The Great, Mango X Mathman, Aimeé, Alex Gough, Aoife Nessa Francis, the Clockworks, Conchúr White, Daithí, Denise Chaila, Elm, God Knows, Hare Squead, Kitt Phillipa, Kynsy, Nealo, Powpig, Thumper, Somebody’s Child and TPM. More acts will be added in the coming months.

Body & Soul 2020 music festival will take place at Ballinlough, County Westmeath from June 19th to 21st. For more information visit bodyandsoul.ie.

Tier 1 Tickets to Body & Soul 2020 are priced at €195 for Weekend Camping and €75 for Campervan and are on sale now via ticketbooth.eu.