Beck announces Dublin show as part of Trinity Summer Series

Beck has just a announced his return to Dublin playing the Trinity Summer Series.

Music icon Beck has just a announced his return to Dublin playing the Trinity Summer Series.

Taking place at the outdoor Trinity College based venue on July 5th, the multi Grammy Award winner is the latest artist to be added to the upcoming Trinity Summer Series which also includes HAIM, Crowded House, Keane, Walking On Cars and The Specials.

Beck will come to Ireland as he tours his most recent fourteenth studio album Hyperspace which was released last year and includes the tracks ‘Saw Lightning’, ‘Dark Places’ (check out the video below), and ‘Everlasting Nothing’.

Tickets to see Beck live at the Trinity Summer Series, Dublin are priced at €49.90 and will go on sale this Friday, February 14th at 9am via ticketmaster.ie.