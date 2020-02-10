Rage Against The Machine confirmed for Electric Picnic 2020 line-up as part of World Tour

Rage Against The Machine have just been announced to play Electric Picnic 2020 this summer.

Recently reunited rap rock legends Rage Against The Machine will make the trip to Stradbally next September as they headline Electric Picnic 2020 as part of the group’s upcoming reunion World Tour (see full list of tour dates below) playing track from their seminal records include their self-titled debut, Evil Empire, The Battle For Los Angeles and Renegades. Rage Against The Machine are the first headline act confirmed for Electric Picnic 2020.

Electric Picnic 2020 music festival will take place at Stradbally Hall, Co Laois from Friday, September 4th to Sunday, September 6th.

Tickets for this year’s festival are now SOLD OUT. For more information visit electricpicnic.ie.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE 2020 TOUR DATES

March 26 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

March 28 Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center

March 30 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

April 10 Indio, CA – Coachella

April 17 Indio, CA – Coachella

April 21 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

April 25 Portland, OR – Moda Center

April 28 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

May 1 Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 3 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

May 5 Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

May 9 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

May 14 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

May 16 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

May 19 Chicago, IL – United Center

May 23 Boston, MA – Boston Calling

June 19 Dover, DE – Firefly

July 10 East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 13 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 17 Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 Festival d’Été de Québec – Festival d’Été de Québec

July 21 Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre

July 23 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

July 27 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

July 29 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

August 2 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

August 4 Washington DC – Capital One Arena

August 7 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

August 10 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 11 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 28 Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

August 30 Reading, UK – Reading Festival

September 1 Paris, France – Rock En Seine Festival

September 4 Stradbally Laois, Ireland – Electric Picnic Festival

September 6 Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

September 8 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

September 10 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena