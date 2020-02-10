Rage Against The Machine confirmed for Electric Picnic 2020 line-up as part of World Tour

Rage Against The Machine have just been announced to play Electric Picnic 2020 this summer.
Recently reunited rap rock legends Rage Against The Machine will make the trip to Stradbally next September as they headline Electric Picnic 2020 as part of the group’s upcoming reunion World Tour (see full list of tour dates below) playing track from their seminal records include their self-titled debut, Evil Empire, The Battle For Los Angeles and Renegades. Rage Against The Machine are the first headline act confirmed for Electric Picnic 2020.
Electric Picnic 2020 music festival will take place at Stradbally Hall, Co Laois from Friday, September 4th to Sunday, September 6th.
Tickets for this year’s festival are now SOLD OUT. For more information visit electricpicnic.ie.
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE 2020 TOUR DATES
March 26 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
March 28 Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center
March 30 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
April 10 Indio, CA – Coachella
April 17 Indio, CA – Coachella
April 21 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
April 25 Portland, OR – Moda Center
April 28 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
May 1 Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
May 3 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
May 5 Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
May 7 Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place
May 9 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
May 14 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
May 16 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
May 19 Chicago, IL – United Center
May 23 Boston, MA – Boston Calling
June 19 Dover, DE – Firefly
July 10 East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 13 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
July 17 Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest
July 18 Festival d’Été de Québec – Festival d’Été de Québec
July 21 Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre
July 23 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
July 27 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
July 29 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 31 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
August 2 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
August 4 Washington DC – Capital One Arena
August 7 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
August 10 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
August 11 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
August 28 Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival
August 30 Reading, UK – Reading Festival
September 1 Paris, France – Rock En Seine Festival
September 4 Stradbally Laois, Ireland – Electric Picnic Festival
September 6 Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
September 8 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
September 10 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena