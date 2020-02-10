Daithí, The Clockworks, Toy Girl & more announced for K-Fest 2020

News

Stephen White
Stephen White
The first wave of acts set to play K-Fest 2020 have been announced today including Daithí, the Clockworks, Toy Girl and more.

The latest artists confirmed to be heading to Kerry this summer as part of the K-Fest 2020 line-up are, Daithí, The Clockworks, the Wha, Turnstiles, Toy Girl, the Love Buzz, Messyng, and Strange Attractor.

K-Fest 2020 will take place in Killorglin, County Kerry from May 29th to June 1st (June Bank Holiday Weekend) with 60 events happening across venues across town.

For more information on this year’s festival visit kfest.ie.

