This Weekend | February 7th – 9th Gig Guide Featuring Algiers, Mae Muller & more

Stephen White
By Stephen White
The Last Mixed Tape’s weekly gig guide This Weekend features Algiers, Mae Muller & more.

Friday – February 7th

(Sandy) Alex G – The Button Factory
Tickets: €16.50
Doors: 7.30 pm

Fruitz – Whelan’s
Support: Pretty Cartel / Emily 7
Tickets: €10
Doors: 8 pm

Jinx Lennon – The Sound House
Tickets: €10.85
Doors: 8 pm

Saturday – February 8th

Algiers – Whelan’s
Support: Skinner
Tickets: €15
Doors: 8 pm

Mae Muller – Academy Greenroom
Tickets: €16.45
Doors: 7 pm

Brí – The Sound House
Tickets: €10.85
Doors: 8 pm

