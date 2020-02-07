This Weekend | February 7th – 9th Gig Guide Featuring Algiers, Mae Muller & more

The Last Mixed Tape’s weekly gig guide This Weekend features Algiers, Mae Muller & more.
Friday – February 7th
(Sandy) Alex G – The Button Factory
Tickets: €16.50
Doors: 7.30 pm
Fruitz – Whelan’s
Support: Pretty Cartel / Emily 7
Tickets: €10
Doors: 8 pm
Jinx Lennon – The Sound House
Tickets: €10.85
Doors: 8 pm
Saturday – February 8th
Algiers – Whelan’s
Support: Skinner
Tickets: €15
Doors: 8 pm
Mae Muller – Academy Greenroom
Tickets: €16.45
Doors: 7 pm
Brí – The Sound House
Tickets: €10.85
Doors: 8 pm