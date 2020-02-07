News

Fontaines D.C. to curate Rock Against Homelessness at the Olympia next month

Fontaines D.C. will curate the upcoming Rock Against Homeless night at the Olympia in aid of Focus Ireland.

Taking place on Tuesday, March 3rd at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin, the event will be hosted by Focus Ireland and Independent.ie to raise much needed funds to fight the growing crisis in Ireland that has left 10,500 people (almost 4,000 of which are children) homeless.

Fontaines D.C, who will play a thirty minute set on the night, have curated the line-up that includes The Murder Capital, Kneecap, Just Mustard,The Altered Hours, Melts, Stefan Murphy and Mary Wallopers. The show will be M.C’d by Today FM’s Paul McLoone.


Tickets to Rock Against Homelessness at the Olympia Theatre, Dublin on March 3rd are priced at €38 (no booking fee) and are on sale from today at 9am from Ticketmaster.ie 0818 719 300.

