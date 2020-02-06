Other Voices Ballina 2020 adds David Gray, JyellowL, Soda Blonde & more

Several new acts have been added to the Other Voices Ballina 2020 line-up including David Grey, JyellowL, Soda Blonde & more.

The latest acts set to play Other Voices Ballina 2020 later this month are David Gray, Jyellowl, Soda Blonde, JC Stewart, and The Howl & The Hum.

They will join the already confirmed Elbow, Skinny Living, Denise Chaila & Jesca Hoop. While FREE music trail will features Join Me In The Pines, Joel Harkin, David Lyttle Joseph Leighton, Runabay, Anna Mullarkey, Elkin, Shookrah, Junk Drawer, Lydia Ford, Nnic, Sprints, Ports, Murli, Squarehead and The Mary Wallopers.

Other Voices Ballina 2020 will take place on Friday, February 28th and Saturday, February 29th . Tickets for the intimate TV recordings at St. Michael’s Church will be made available by competition only through Other Voices and partners social media and digital platforms. Church Performances from St. Michael’s will be live-streamed into venues around Ballina town.

Performances from the Church will be live streamed in venues throughout Ballina include The Loft, T Breathnach’s, An Sean Sibin, An Bolg Bui, Harrisons, Paddy Macs, Bar Square, An Tarbh 47, The Cot and Cobble, Vincy’s Bar, and Shambles.

Photo credit: Ste Murray