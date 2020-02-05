Q&A | The Mary Wallopers talk to TLMT ahead of Other Voices Ballina 2020

The Mary Wallopers will be heading to Mayo at the end of the month for Other Voices Ballina 2020. The trio recently took the time to talk to TLMT ahead of their music trail appearance to share what they are listening to, what inspires their music and their thoughts on the event itself.

What’s the last song you listened to on Spotify?

Fite Dem Back by Linton Kwesi Johnson, released in 1979 and still horribly relevant it’s an anti-facist anthem.

What’s the last record you bought?

It was actually Rev. Ian Paisley – ‘Preaches at the Martyrs Memorial Church’ It doesn’t really reflect on our record collection but we couldn’t pass it up. We might play it if we’re DJ’ing at any festivals over the summer.

What is influencing your music right now?

The Dole, landlords, far-right political parties, pints.

What’s the last song you’ve written/worked on?

We are trying to write some Mary Wallopers songs, the last one we wrote was about homelessness.

What do you think makes Other Voices events such a special gig for artists to play?

You get to see a hell of alot of great bands in walking distance and you get blind drunk with other artists.

What other acts would you most recommend people see from the Other Voices Ballina?

Junk Drawer and Murli are must-sees for us and of course The Mary Wallopers(That is who we are!)

With 2020 just beginning. What have you got planned for the year ahead?

We have some great gigs coming up this year, and we will be releasing some videos and singles.

Other Voices Ballina 2020 will take place on Friday, February 28th and Saturday, February 29th. The FREE Music Trail will take place in venues across Ballina including The Loft, T Breathnach’s, An Sean Sibin, An Bolg Bui, Harrisons, Paddy Macs, Bar Square, An Tarbh 47, The Cot and Cobble, Vincy’s Bar, and Shambles.

