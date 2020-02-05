Longitude 2020 line up adds Rex Orange County, Doja Cat & more

Longitude 2020 has added several new acts to its festival lineup including Rex Orange County, Doja Cat and more.
The latest acts announced to play Marlay Park this summer as part of the Longitude 2020 line up are:
RODDY RICCH * REX ORANGE COUNTY * MEEK MILL
DOJA CAT * CLAIRO * POLO G
GIRL IN RED * RICO NASTY * TYLAH YAWEH
JOY CROOKES * BABY ROSE
They will join the already confirmed list of Longitude 2020 artists:
KENDRICK LAMAR * TYLER, THE CREATOR * A$AP ROCKY
AJ TRACEY * YOUNG THUG * DABABY
AITCH * PLAYBOI CARTI * LIL TECCA * MABEL
CHARLI XCX * JAY1 * EARTHGANG * POP SMOKE * IDK * SANTI
Longitude 2020 will take place from Friday, July3rd to Sunday, July 5th at Marlay Park, Dublin. For more informaton visit longitude.ie.
TICKET INFORMATION
Weekend Tickets €219. 75/ Day Tickets €89.50
All ticket prices are inclusive of booking fee
Subject to licence
Tickets available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie.
LONGITUDE 2020 DAILY BREAKDOWN
Friday July 3rd
Kendrick Lamar
Mabel
Aitch
EarthGang
JAY1
Tyla Yaweh
Baby Rose
Saturday July 4th
Tyler, The Creator
AJ Tracey
Rex Orange County
Meek Mill
Playboi Carti
Lil Tecca
Pop Smoke
Polo G
Sunday July 5th
A$AP Rocky
Young Thug
DaBaby
Roddy Ricch
Charli XCX
Doja Cat
Clairo
Girl In Red
Rico Nasty
Joy Crookes
IDK
Santi