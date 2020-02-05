Longitude 2020 line up adds Rex Orange County, Doja Cat & more

Longitude 2020 has added several new acts to its festival lineup including Rex Orange County, Doja Cat and more.

The latest acts announced to play Marlay Park this summer as part of the Longitude 2020 line up are:

RODDY RICCH * REX ORANGE COUNTY * MEEK MILL

DOJA CAT * CLAIRO * POLO G

GIRL IN RED * RICO NASTY * TYLAH YAWEH

JOY CROOKES * BABY ROSE

They will join the already confirmed list of Longitude 2020 artists:

KENDRICK LAMAR * TYLER, THE CREATOR * A$AP ROCKY

AJ TRACEY * YOUNG THUG * DABABY

AITCH * PLAYBOI CARTI * LIL TECCA * MABEL

CHARLI XCX * JAY1 * EARTHGANG * POP SMOKE * IDK * SANTI

Longitude 2020 will take place from Friday, July3rd to Sunday, July 5th at Marlay Park, Dublin. For more informaton visit longitude.ie.

TICKET INFORMATION

Weekend Tickets €219. 75/ Day Tickets €89.50

All ticket prices are inclusive of booking fee

Subject to licence

Tickets available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie.

LONGITUDE 2020 DAILY BREAKDOWN

Friday July 3rd

Kendrick Lamar

Mabel

Aitch

EarthGang

JAY1

Tyla Yaweh

Baby Rose

Saturday July 4th

Tyler, The Creator

AJ Tracey

Rex Orange County

Meek Mill

Playboi Carti

Lil Tecca

Pop Smoke

Polo G

Sunday July 5th

A$AP Rocky

Young Thug

DaBaby

Roddy Ricch

Charli XCX

Doja Cat

Clairo

Girl In Red

Rico Nasty

Joy Crookes

IDK

Santi