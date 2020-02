Big Thief will return to Dublin later this year with a headline show in Vicar Street, Dublin.

Taking place on September 2nd, Big Thief will return to Vicar Street for a headline Irish show as the New York indie band continue to tour their 2019 studio albums U.F.O.F and Two Hands which features the stellar singles ‘Not’ and ‘Forgotten Eyes’.

Tickets to see Big Thief live in Vicar Street, Dublin on Wednesday, September 2nd are priced at €30 and are on sale now via ticketmaster.ie