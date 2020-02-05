Angel Olsen announces Dublin show at Vicar Street

Angel Olsen has just announced a headline show at Vicar Street in Dublin for later this summer.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Angel Olsen will return to Dublin on June 24th as she continues to tour her stellar fourth studio album All Mirrors which came out last year to riveting reviews and featured the tracks ‘Lark’, ‘Too Easy’ and ‘Chance’.

Speaking about the album, Angel Olsen says “In every way – from the making of it, to the words, to how I feel moving forward – this record is about owning up to your darkest side. Finding the capacity for new love and trusting change, even when you feel like a stranger. This is a record about facing yourself and learning to forgive what you see. It is about losing empathy, trust, love for destructive people. It is about walking away from the noise and realizing that you can have solitude and peace in your own thoughts, that your thoughts alone can be just as valid, if not more.”

Tickets to see Angel Olsen live at Vicar Street, Dublin, 24th June 2020 are priced at €30.00 and will go on sale Friday, 7th February at 9AM via ticketmaster.ie.