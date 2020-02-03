The Rapture announce Dublin show at Vicar Street

The Rapture have confirmed their first Irish headline show in 8 years with a gig in Vicar Street, Dublin this summer.

Taking place at the Dublin venue on Friday, July 3rd, the Rapture who recently reformed following a five year hiatus will see original members Luke Jenner, Vito Roccoforte and Gabriel Andruzz come to Vicar Street performing tracks from the New York dance-punk band’s three studio albums Echoes, Pieces Of The People We Love and In The Grace Of Your Love.



Tickets to see the Rapture live at Vicar Street, Dublin on July 3rd cost €34.50 and are on sale from 9am Friday 7th February from www.selectivememory.ie and www.ticketmaster.ie.