By: Stephen White
This Weekend | January 31st – February 2nd Gig Guide Milky Chance, Odd Morris, Sturgill Simpson, Elkae & more

The Last Mixed Tape’s weekly gig guide This Weekend features Milky Chance, Sturgill Simpson, Elkae & more.

Friday – January 31st

Dan Deacon – The Grand Social
Tickets: SOLD OUT
Doors: 8 pm

Odd Morris – Whelan’s
Tickets: SOLD OUT
Doors: 8 pm

Hail The Ghost – Whelan’s
Tickets: €15
Doors: 8 pm

Saturday – February 1st

Sturgill Simpson – Vicar Street
Tickets: €30
Doors: 7.30 pm

Current Swell – The Sound House
Tickets: €19.85
Doors: 8 pm

Elkae – Whelan’s Upstairs
Support: Melina Malone
Doors: 8 pm

Somebody’s Child – The Grand Social
Tickets: €14.45
Doors: 8 pm

Sunday – February 2nd

Milky Chance – Vicar Street
Tickets: SOLD OUT
Doors: 7.30 pm

Lil Mosey – Olympia Theatre
Tickets: €25
Doors: 7 pm