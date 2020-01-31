Premiere | May Rosa unveils the widescreen-pop of 'Before I Knew (Summer)'

Check out the Last Mixed Tape’s exclusive video premiere of ‘Before I Knew (Summer)’ by May Rosa.

May Rosa’s latest offering ‘Before I Knew (Summer)’ takes on a widescreen pop aesthetic drenched in synth-wave soundscapes and a deep sounding production that pushes Rosa’s vocal to the fore.

Couple this with the neon-lit look and feel to the music video for ‘Before I Knew (Summer)’ and May Rosa melds the audio and visual aspects of her work into one cohesive, highly stylized whole.

‘Before I Knew (Summer)’ by May Rosa is out now via Spotify.