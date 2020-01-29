Ane Brun announces Dublin show at Vicar Street

Ane Brun will return to Ireland later this year with a headline show at Vicar Street in Dublin.

Taking place on Sunday, December 6th, Ane Brun will play Vicar Street as part of an upcoming UK & Ireland in support of Brun’s forthcoming new original studio album, the artist’s first in five years, which will feature the single ‘Don’t Run And Hide’ (due out on February 21st).

Speaking about the new tour and band members accompanying her on stage, Brun states “I’ve played with three of them – Per Eklund (drums), Martin Hederos (keyboards), Johan Lindström (keyboards, pedal steel, guitars) – a lot, but this time we’ll be joined by three new members: Felisia Westberg (bass), Lovisa Samuelsson (cello, percussion) and Siv Øyunn Kjenstad (drums). I want to keep the energy from the Directions tour and build on it, but also find space for the softer side of me. Plus, of course, there’ll be a couple of covers!”

Tickets to see Ane Brun live at Vicar Street, Dublin on December 6th are priced at €30 and will go on sale this Thursday 30th January at 9am through www.ticketmaster.ie & usual outlets nationwide.