Q&A | Sean McConnell talks to TLMT about his album Second Hand Smoke

Sean McConnell will play Whelan’s on February 11th as he tours his brand new album Second Hand Smoke. McConnell recently took the time to talk to the Last Mixed Tape about the record, his inspirations and what he’s listening to right now.

What’s the last record you bought?

The last record I bought was Beck “Sea Change”

What’s the last song you played on Spotify?

Fiona Apple “Sleep To Dream”

What is inspiring your music at the moment?

Lately I’ve been diving into the world of analog synth instruments. It’s a sonic landscape that is brand new to me and so it’s bringing out songs and ideas that I’m really excited about. You gotta keep it fresh.

Tell us about the making of Second Hand Smoke?

The process of making that record was much different from previous ones. I produced it, engineered it, and played almost all of the instruments. All from my home studio. Because of that I had so much time to create and explore both lyrically and sonically. I learned so much from making that record. It really pushed me as a songwriter, musician, engineer, and producer.

What does the album mean to you?

This album to me feels like an evolution for me in a lot of regards so it’s a inspiration to keep searching for the next sound, the next thing that I need to say. The album to me means that I’m on a musical journey that is just getting started.

What new tracks from the record are you looking forward to playing live?

So many of them. I’ve specially had a lot of fun playing “Rest My Head” every night. People seem to be really captivated by that one live. It’s a blast to sing.

What do you have planned for 2020?

More torturing touring touring. Releasing a side project I have called My Sister My Brother with Garrison Starr and Peter Groenwald. Writing and recording a new record. Producing a few records for other artists. And time with my family back home.

Sean McConnell will play Whelan’s on February 11th. Tickets are priced at €19.50 and are on sale now via ticketmaster.ie.