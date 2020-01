Forbidden Fruit 2020 line-up adds the Murder Capital, Peggy Gou, Jorja Smith & more

Several new acts have been added to the Forbidden Fruit 2020 line-up this summer including the Murder Capital, Peggy Gou & more.

The latest acts added to the Forbidden Fruit 2020 festival line-up are JORJA SMITH / PEGGY GOU / LOYLE CARNER / OCTAVIAN / FATIMA YAMAHA / UNDERWORLD / HOT CHIP / THE AVALANCHES / THE MURDER CAPITAL / BIIG PIIG / BOOKA SHADE / CAROLINE POLACHEK / CELESTE / OTHERLiiNE / KRYSTAL KLEAR / FOLAMOUR / DJ LEON VYNEHALL / PARTIBOI69 / PARK HYE JIN / TSHA / MODEL MAN / ALEX GOUGH / COOKS BUT WE’RE CHEFS. Daily Forbidden Fruit breakdown down below.

Saturday 30th:

JORJA SMITH

PEGGY GOU // LOYLE CARNER

FATIMA YAMAHA

Sunday 31st:

UNDERWORLD

HOT CHIP

THE MURDER CAPITAL // THE AVALANCHES

Forbidden Fruit 2020 will take place at the Royal Hospital Grounds in Kilmainham, Dublin on Saturday, May 30th and Sunday, May 31st

Ticket info for Forbidden Fruit 2020

Tier 1 Weekend Tickets from €110.00 are now SOLD OUT, Tier 2 Weekend Tickets are now ON SALE priced at €124.50

Saturday & Sunday Day Tickets from €64.50 go on sale Friday 31st January at 9 AM via ticketmaster.ie & Usual Outlets.