My Chemical Romance announce Dublin show at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham

My Chemical Romance will come to Ireland this summer to play the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin.
Following on from their first live show since 2013 at LA’s Shrine Auditorium in October, My Chemical Romance will play a headline show at the outdoor setting of Kilmainham, Dublin on June 23rd as part of the group’s upcoming reunion tour. See full list of dates below.
Tickets to see My Chemical Romance live at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin on June 23rd are priced at €72.50 and will go on sale this Friday 31st January at 10am via ticketmaster.ie. Gates: 5pm
MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE TOUR DATES 2020
MARCH 20TH – MELBOURNE Download Festival
MARCH 21ST – SYDNEY Download Festival
MARCH 25TH – AUCKLAND Western Springs
MARCH 28TH – OSAKA Intex
MARCH 29TH – TOKYO Download Festival
JUNE 20TH – MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK
JUNE 21ST – MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK
JUNE 23RD – DUBLIN Royal Hospital Kilmainham
JULY 4TH – BOLOGNA Arena Parco Nord
JULY 6TH – BONN KUNST!RASEN