My Chemical Romance announce Dublin show at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham

My Chemical Romance will come to Ireland this summer to play the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin.

Following on from their first live show since 2013 at LA’s Shrine Auditorium in October, My Chemical Romance will play a headline show at the outdoor setting of Kilmainham, Dublin on June 23rd as part of the group’s upcoming reunion tour. See full list of dates below.

Tickets to see My Chemical Romance live at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin on June 23rd are priced at €72.50 and will go on sale this Friday 31st January at 10am via ticketmaster.ie. Gates: 5pm

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE TOUR DATES 2020

MARCH 20TH – MELBOURNE Download Festival

MARCH 21ST – SYDNEY Download Festival

MARCH 25TH – AUCKLAND Western Springs

MARCH 28TH – OSAKA Intex

MARCH 29TH – TOKYO Download Festival

JUNE 20TH – MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

JUNE 21ST – MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

JUNE 23RD – DUBLIN Royal Hospital Kilmainham

JULY 4TH – BOLOGNA Arena Parco Nord

JULY 6TH – BONN KUNST!RASEN