TLMT's The Week Featuring New Music From Hilary Woods, May Rosa, Anamoe Drive, Tropolis, Inhaler, Eve Belle, happyalone, Gaptoof + Kean Kavanagh, Ciaran Lavery & Toshín

The Last Mixed Tape adds to its Irish Mixed-Tape on Spotify with new music by Hilary Woods, May Rosa, Anamoe Drive, Tropolis, Inhaler, Eve Belle, happyalone, Gaptoof + Kean Kavanagh, Ciaran Lavery & Toshín.

Hilary Woods – Tongues Of A Wild Boar

Hilary Woods returns with the ominous pounding beat of ‘Tongues Of A Wild Boar’, a brooding track that leaves a mark and gives us our first glimpse into her upcoming LP Birthmarks.

May Rosa – Before I Knew (Summer)

Drenched in synth-wave soundscapes, May Rosa’s latest offering ‘Before I Knew (Summer)’ has a widescreen pop aesthetic that plays into the enchanting central performance.

Anamoe Drive – Goodbye & Goodluck

A brand new solo project from Thumper’s Oisín Furlong, Anamoe Drive’s sound takes shape with the gently set atmosphere of ‘Goodbye & Goodluck’ that plays with abstract indie-folk vibes that flow with serene patience.

Tropolis – Oceans Away

Steeped in heavy alt-pop textures, Tropolis debut single ‘Oceans Away’ has an intricate depth to its overarching sound that pulls you in with each added layer.

Inhaler – We Have To Move On

Set to propellant beat, sprawling synth backdrop and an enthralling vocal that waves around the band’s building dynamic sound, Inhaler’s new track ‘We Have To Move On’ is their best yet.

Eve Belle – Smithereens

One half of a double single release, ‘Smithereens’ once again outlines the growing promise of Eve Belle with a pin-point pop song that soaked in big chorus melodies and a myriad of hooks.

happyalone. – i need more than drugs (just get me through the night)

A sonically warping sound can be found at the heart of happyalone’s ‘i need more than drugs’, as the group continue to definie their own music through a rich melding of genres.

Gaptoof + Kean Kavangh – Dean Street

An hypnotic lo-fi R&B atmosphere just flows from Gaptoof and Kean Kavanagh’s ‘Dean Street’ as the pair paint a captivating sonic portrait.

Ciaran Lavery – Can I Begin Again

From it’s sharp-edged guitar line, statement making beat and gravelly vocal, Ciaran Lavery’s ‘Can I Begin Again’ marks a stark sonic sea-change for the artist.

Toshín – Knock Knock

A mood-driven track, Toshín’s ‘Knock Knock’ blends a vivid backdrop of stop-start beats, intricate rhythm and lush harmony behind a powerful vocal.

Follow TLMT’s Monthly Irish Mixed-Tape – here. For more playlists, and mixed-tapes like this one, follow the Last Mixed Tape on Spotify. Photo credit: Joshua Wright (Hilary Woods) Ali Waters (Oisín Furlong).