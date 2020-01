This Weekend | January 24th – 26th Gig Guide Featuring Schoolboy Q, Waterparks & more

The Last Mixed Tape’s weekly gig guide This Weekend features Schoolboy Q, Waterparks & more.

Schoolboy Q – Olympia Theatre

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 7 pm

Waterparks – The Academy

Tickets: €24.90

Doors: 7 pm

Big Sleep – Whelan’s Upstairs

Tickets: €11.80

Doors: 8 pm

Tradfest 2020 | Damien O’Kane + Ron Black – Lost Lane

Tickets: €24.99

Doors: 8 pm

Backstory Presents: David Kitt (Modular Set) + Donal Dineen – Lost Lane

Tickets: €5 before 12am / €10 after midnight

Doors: 11 pm

A Cult Called Man – Whelan’s Upstairs

Tickets: €12.50

Doors: 8 pm

Deno – The Academy 2

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 7 pm

Tim Baker – Whelan’s Upstairs

Tickets: €15

Doors: 8 pm

Tradfest 2020 | Della Mae – Lost Lane

Tickets: €19.99

Doors: 8 pm