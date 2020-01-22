Weyes Blood announces Dublin show at Vicar Street

Weyes Blood is set to return to Dublin later this year with a headline show in Vicar Street.

Taking place at the Dublin venue on June 17th, Weyes Blood will play her biggest Ireland show to date, following on from an acclaimed sold-out show at the Button Factory.

The show will come as part of Weyes Blood’s A Lot Has Changed 2020 tour as she continues to play in support of her stand-out fourth studio album Titanic Rising which came out to critical acclaimed in 2019 and features the tracks ‘Everyday’, ‘Movies’ and ‘Picture Me Better’.

Weyes Blood European Tour Dates 2020

Jun. 03-07 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

Jun. 08 – Tourcoing, FR – Le Grand Mix

Jun. 10 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Jun. 14 – Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret Festival

Jun. 16 – Cork, IE – Cork Midsummer Festival

Jun. 17 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

Jun. 19 – Istanbul, TU – Zorlu PAC Jazz Festival

Tickets to see Weyes Blood live in Vicar Street, Dublin on June 17th are priced €25 (incl booking fee) and will go on sale this Friday January 24th at 10am via ticketmaster.ie.